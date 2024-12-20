Meet: 2026 OL Grant Cook

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Grant Cook

School: Hinsdale Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: OG/OC

Twitter: @Grant9317

Instagram: grant_cook28

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training FIST FOOTBALL with Auroa University O-line coach Kevin Sabo

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18273225/66e75a2f452b44cad44ad153

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a vocal leader who isn’t afraid to get my most dirty and get the nitty gritty done. I also am a true student of the game, I love watching and studying players and plays.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Definitly starting at center as a sophomore on varsity, and homecoming games.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is definitely Jason Kelce. He’s a little undersized, but a really hard worker who has nearly perfected the center position.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, for 2 years

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joey Reiff, York DE committed to Notre Dame, Jake Stanich Naperville Central D-linemen committed to Vanderbilt, Joe Edward’s Downers Grove North DE committed to Western Illinois. All three are great athletes and players.