Meet: 2026 OL Zachary Veale

Name: Zachary Veale

School: Washington

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @ZacharyVeale

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training 5 star football on line program

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17837716/6722fd7efd10be7e12eb99ef

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Good leader, good teammate, hard worker. I have overcome adversity involving my little brother and his health issues over the years. He recently had a 6 month hospital stay.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting offense and defense my junior year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

DeForest Buckner. He is tough.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jett Goldsberry