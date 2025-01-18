Meet: 2027 TE/DE Brady Johnson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brady Johnson

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @bradyjohnson80

Instagram: Bradyjohnson_1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training In addition to lifting with my team, I am working out with Acceleration Training in Naperville.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/24494976/67228a8c3d3bfeedd70803ea

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

As a Tight End, I am able to dominant the line of scrimmage, be a great blocker in space, and set the edge on our perimeter run game. With my size, I am a consistent and reliable target with good hands. As a DE, I am explosive off the ball while using my length to create space and shed blockers both in the run game and with my pass rush.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Hinsdalle Central in a big game at Douchon Field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Kittle is an all around elite tight end. He does it all whether it’s blocking or catching passes.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joesph Reiff- York