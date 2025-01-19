Meet: 2026 S Tommy Westrom

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tommy Westrom

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @tommy_westrom22

Instagram: tommy_westrom

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom 18u national, team lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724466/66e6a06c3204417d72d9d865

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, consistency, extremely hard working, discipline

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Grinding with my teammates in the offseason and just all around getting better

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyler Gordon because of his versatility as a DB

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams