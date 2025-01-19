Meet: 2026 S Tommy Westrom

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Tommy Westrom
School: Neuqua Valley
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @tommy_westrom22
Instagram: tommy_westrom
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom 18u national, team lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724466/66e6a06c3204417d72d9d865
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, consistency, extremely hard working, discipline
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Grinding with my teammates in the offseason and just all around getting better
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kyler Gordon because of his versatility as a DB
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas Williams