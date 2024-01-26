Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Vincent Smith

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DB/OLB

Twitter: @Vincentxii__

Instagram: luvvincee

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17944087/655aa234f561210bb4bba610

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership,Hardwork and dedication

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first game this yr against libertyville or last game against east st. louis because I played the best i have ever played in my football career those games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey with the way he has progressed in his career and learned how to handle himself over the years but yet still having that killer mentality