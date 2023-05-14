Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Olaf Kozub

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 187 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OlafKozub

Instagram: olafkozub

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. NLA chicago

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17882141/6361457fbed6c60ba0550e23

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring leadership as well as being a hard worker. I’m not only trying to push myself but also my teammates. I value leadership and detication over anything.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning CCL with my team this year and having an all around great experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam chancellor. He wasn’t afraid of anyone and can always be counted on to make a play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play baseball