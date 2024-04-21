Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brody Scheffler

School: Springfield

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @SchefflerBrody

Instagram: @brodyscheff

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17764453/65e7890019a51d0dc8a8ea3c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Will outwork anyone, great leader, and will fight for anyone on the team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to war with the family on Friday nights

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ben roethlisburger, I watched him growing up as a qb and made me want to play it.