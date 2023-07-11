Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Colin Ford

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Colin4d13

Instagram: colin4d17

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Qb coach Taylor Graham/Kent Graham and team lifting/activities

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17747181/633e1749b534d20c1017f749

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Noty Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a hard worker, a team player, coachable, and a dual threat.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the championship when I was younger with all of my friends playing with me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, I like how much he was able to achieve in the off-season between his 2nd and 3rd season. I also see similarities in our play styles as we are both dual threat quarterbacks who can also stay calm in the pocket.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and Basketball