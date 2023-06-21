Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ellis Johnson

School: Bradley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Ellis_G_Johnson

Instagram: _ellisjohnson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Next Level.

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNygLpq6Prs

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Have thrown in front of EIU, UIndy, Illinois State at my high school this spring. Butler is coming on Monday morning. On Twitter, Penn State, Georgia, Florida, Toledo, mid America Nazarene, Knox college Personal Email invites from Auburn, Penn, Franklin College, central Missouri, Wisconsin Plat, Robert Morris, Furman, Miami Ohio, St Thomas, John Hopkins, North Central, Lockhaven, Wisc Whitewater

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, character, attention to detail, very competitive and coachable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I love the process and teamwork.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bryce Young : Plays with poise and I can model my skill set after.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball (SS)