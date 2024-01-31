Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Matthew Gipson

School: Grant

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MatthewQB1

Instagram: MatthewQB1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I train with QB coach Mike Hohensee

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12000746/6564f06cc11a2707cc1c64f5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a very coachable Athlete, and i am a natural leader, i will be able to rally the guys around me to execute to the best of our abilities.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

leasing a team with a losing record (3-6) to be a team with a winning record (6-3) and making the playoffs. as a Sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

growing up my favorite player was always Walter Payton growing up but now Justin Fields has been a huge inspiration at the QB position with him always keeping his cool and a level head, and being that natural leader that his teammates need.