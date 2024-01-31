Meet: 2026 QB Matthew Gipson
Name: Matthew Gipson
School: Grant
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @MatthewQB1
Instagram: MatthewQB1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. I train with QB coach Mike Hohensee
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12000746/6564f06cc11a2707cc1c64f5
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a very coachable Athlete, and i am a natural leader, i will be able to rally the guys around me to execute to the best of our abilities.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
leasing a team with a losing record (3-6) to be a team with a winning record (6-3) and making the playoffs. as a Sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
growing up my favorite player was always Walter Payton growing up but now Justin Fields has been a huge inspiration at the QB position with him always keeping his cool and a level head, and being that natural leader that his teammates need.