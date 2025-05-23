Meet: 2027 RB Sean Hopson

Name: Michael Pryor
School: Evanston
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @SeanHopson28
Instagram: Whois_Sean00
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19502042/671d6a67e47f640f38af554b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
-speed -vision
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making a impact to the team and building connections with my teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
-marshawn lynch: because I really liked the way he runs and how he never gave up on plays and he was always able to make something out of nothing.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA