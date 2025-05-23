Meet: 2027 RB Sean Hopson

Name: Michael Pryor

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @SeanHopson28

Instagram: Whois_Sean00

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19502042/671d6a67e47f640f38af554b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

-speed -vision

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making a impact to the team and building connections with my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

-marshawn lynch: because I really liked the way he runs and how he never gave up on plays and he was always able to make something out of nothing.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA