Meet: 2026 TE/DE Matthew Bending

Name: Matthew Bending

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @bending_40

Instagram: matthew_bending

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Underdog Pass Rush

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18231214/6736ae218d38eae5be0be5d5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring Length, Size, and Speed. I enjoy learning about football and all the different techniques you can learn.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we played Geneva in the Semifinal and I got an interception

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil Mack, because when I first started watching Football he was on the Bears and I loved watching him play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Tayln Taylor