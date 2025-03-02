Meet: 2026 OL Sawyer Kopala

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Sawyer Kopala

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @SawyerKopala

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training OL Mafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18153017/674378bcf6497cbd050397f0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a great work ethic and I like to make goals. I do not give up and will always work hard. I am a leader and I like to have an intent in everything I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning conference last year and having an electric offense. Seeing one group bond together and one group of guys so close.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Penei Sewell, I like his work ethic and his power coming off the ball. He also wears the same number as me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Deerfield DE