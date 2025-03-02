Meet: 2027 QB Reed Dangle

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Reed Dangle

School: Warren Township

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Reeddangel9m

Instagram: reed_dangel

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Qbwon, Midwest boom

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

What I can bring to a potential college football team is a great leader and someone you can always count on making a big play.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When my 8th grade team beat libertyville to make it to the Super Bowl

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Caleb Williams because I love his play style and what he can do with the ball in his hands

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The best player I played against was ace alston in 7v7.