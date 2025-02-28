Meet: 2026 WR Brett Berggren

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brett Berggren

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @BrettBerggren0

Instagram: brett_berggren0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17886500/674cb05a1a1ef8504fa3ce06

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My speed in deep routes, My catching ability over defenders, and a hard working mentality

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Breaking the state records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the state game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson because his releases are really good. He really knows when to use his speed to his advantage too.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joshua Veldman on Lincoln Way West