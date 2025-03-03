Meet: 2027 OG DeAndre Sweezer Jr.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: DeAndre Sweezer Jr.

School: Chicago Bulls College Prep

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @BIG_SWEEZER

Instagram: Fw.dreskii

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I’m with OL Mafia, AK training, and I’m joining Nico trenches.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22172300/6730f895f464532f032cdf20

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I want to bring the best of me that I can be and help the community,Team,and coaching stuff the best way I could.I also want to lead by example and putting in extra work that nobody looks at,

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

While, I lead and pankcakes in my lead so really my abilities on the O-Line and my abilities to lead out, show by example, and destroy on film.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton nelson

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

4 star LB from sycamore