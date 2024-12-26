Meet: 2026 TE Finn Bretag

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Finn Bretasg
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @FinnBretag18
Instagram: finnbretag81
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Weightroom and possible 7v7 or Track
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17971638/671d0313116eeec4ed4c0366
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Blocking Ability and YAC
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Celebrating with my team after wins and making important plays
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Brock Bowers because he is a perfect model of the player that I strive to be
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas Williams