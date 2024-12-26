Meet: 2026 TE Finn Bretag

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Finn Bretasg

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @FinnBretag18

Instagram: finnbretag81

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Weightroom and possible 7v7 or Track

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17971638/671d0313116eeec4ed4c0366

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Blocking Ability and YAC

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Celebrating with my team after wins and making important plays

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brock Bowers because he is a perfect model of the player that I strive to be

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams