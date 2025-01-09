Meet: 2026 TE/OLB Brode Metzger

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brode Metzger

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE/OLB

Twitter: @metzger_brode

Instagram: brodemetzger03

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Realize 7 on 7 out of sycamore illinois

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18184473/67433ae4b733975b8a4d096f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, willing to play anywhere my coach wants me to, I’m able to play anywhere and willing to put on pounds for any position

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to play with my brother on varsity last year as a sophomore he was a senior

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ watt, he was nasty and played through adversity he plays hard all the time and I want to play his position

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Burke Gauchter, Jack wheeler, St.Francis (Wheaton), Nazareth Academy whole team