Top performers, ranking implications from Day 2 of Navy All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO -- Several of the nation's best recruits from the 2025 and 2026 classes are on hand competing in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl. Signees from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, SMU, and more are represented. There's also an elite group of prospects from the 2026 recruiting cycle as the Navy All-American Bowl includes underclassmen for the first time. Rivals National Recruiting Analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Gorney were on-site for Day 2 of the Navy All-American Bowl practices as the two squads worked independently in the morning before a lively joint practice to close out the day. Here are the top performers and major rankings implications from Day 2 of practice:

Iowa legacy signee Iose Epenesa (Sam Spiegelman)

1. IOSE EPENESA, FOUR-STAR IOWA DL SIGNEE

Iose Epenesa was a resounding MVP during Day 2 of the All-American Bowl practices. The Iowa signee played like he was shot out of a cannon during Wednesday's competition. Epenesa fired off the ball and moved extremely easily off the edge. The future Hawkeye blew past opposing tackles from both the left and right sides, won with speed and power, and showcased his length and bend working at end. That also opened up the door for some easy wins working some offensive tackles with his inside move -- and impressing along the way. The NFL bloodlines dominant Day 2 inside the Alamodome will be well-documented for the finals Rivals rankings update -- as will Epenesa's position versatility working off the EDGE and projectable traits elsewhere on the DL.

2. CHUCK MCDONALD, FOUR-STAR ALABAMA CB SIGNEE

Chuck McDonald enjoyed a banner day inside of the Alamodome during Day 2 of AAB competition. McDonald took home the belt for best in coverage during the morning session and again during the joint practice. The Alabama signee broke on routes extremely well in coverage and snatched an interception during the 7-on-7- portion. McDonald not only boasts excellent length with a filled-out frame -- he's superb adjusting to the ball and is sticky in coverage outside the numbers and in the middle of the field.

3. QUINCY PORTER, FOUR-STAR OHIO STATE SIGNEE

Quincy Porter is a stock-up prospect at wide receiver. Porter is a sight to see at 6-foot-3 and almost 200 pounds. He navigates downfield with ease and plays well in contested catch situations. Porter has a soundness to his game and is equally as impressive with his polish with his college-ready frame. The top prospect out of New Jersey has been seizing all of his opportunities in San Antonio and he's going to make a ton of plays under Brian Hartline's tutelage in the Shoe in due time.

4. JORDAN CLAY, 2026 FOUR-STAR WR

Jordan Clay, the No. 72 overall recruit in the 2026 Rivals250 locally out of Madison (Texas) High School here in San Antonio, has fit right in with the 2025 college signees. The four-star wide receiver passes the eye test in a big way every bit of 6-foot-4 and well put-together. Clay moves well navigating downfield and working on the perimeter. He possesses plus ball skills and adjusts easily to the football. With his combination of size, ball skills, crisp route-running, and ability to attack to the football so seamlessly, he's a no-brain stock-up guy who has been among the eye-catchers during both days of action.

Four-star Texas signee Kaliq Lockett (Sam Spiegelman)

5. KALIQ LOCKETT, FOUR-STAR TEXAS WR SIGNEE

Kaliq Lockett had a massive junior season at Sachse (Texas) High that grabbed the attention of colleges nationwide. Before he arrives in Austin to play for Steve Sarkisian and the in-state Longhorns, Lockett put on a clinic during one-on-ones inside the Alamoday during Day 2 of action. The long 6-foot-2, 180-pound WR has elite suddenness and is a professional route-runner. Lockett was able to create separation and was explosive,in and out of his breaks. There's a smoothness to his game that's been easy to see in action so far this week.

6. DARIUS GRAY, 2026 FOUR-STAR OL

Darius Gray has been a force since arriving into San Antonio and has been one of the top offensive line standouts, particularly among the interior OL. The four-star from Virginia has incredibly quick feet and uses his hands well. Grays plays strong with leverage. He was sharp withstanding power rushers and equally as impressive moving laterally at in his 6-foot-3, 285-pound frame. Gray moves at a different clip and has an elite athletic profile to be a dominant interior OL at the next level, and he's doing so against elite competition in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

7. AMARE ADAMS, FOUR-STAR CLEMSON DL SIGNEE

Our first look at Amare Adams during Day 1 of competition did not disappoint, and the Clemson signee only took his game up a notch as the week continued on. The 6-foot-4, 300-plus-pounder fired off the ball with authority and showcased his power to move opposing offensive linemen at will. Adams fully takes advantage of his outstanding length -- 35-inch arms -- and bullies over interior OL. He's an absolute mismatch on the interior of the defensive front with his natural strength. Adams' projectable frame and traits and continued performance at the AAB will propel him in the final Rivals250.

8. ISAAC SOWELLS, THREE-STAR NORTH CAROLINA STATE OL SIGNEE

Isaac Sowells has put together back-to-back strong performances during AAB Week in San Antonio. The future North Carolina State signee has been anchoring at a high clip from the middle of the OL. He's been spot-on during 1-on-1s showcasing great feet and use of hands. Sowells, who measured in at north of 300 pounds this week, continues to stand out with a pancake in the morning session in the sub-40 degree temperatures at East practice.

9. MALIK AUTRY, FOUR-STAR AUBURN DL SIGNEE

Malik Autry is a massive force of power that can be difficult to contain, and the future Auburn Tiger had another one of those days in San Antonio. Autry had some splash moments during Tuesday's practices and then found his gear again during Day 2 as the 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame popped and overpowered some of the best interior OL and tackles in attendance left to contain him 1-on01. Autry is bouncy working inside of the defensive line and athletic enough to play different techniques. He has a quick first step and has the traits of a future Sunday player.

10. DRAMEKCO GREEN, THREE-STAR SMU RB SIGNEE