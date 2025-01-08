QB Atkins is drawing a crowd

Nazareth Academy sophomore OL/DL Luke Injaychock (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) is a name to watch.
Barrington (Ill.) 2027 TE/WR Austin Coles (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) added three Power 4 offer recently more details here
The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl returns to San Antonio beginning on Tuesday with thew game set for Sarturday on NBC
Meet: Get to Know 2027 QB Dominic Maloney who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 LB Bronson Burge who is our prospect of the day
