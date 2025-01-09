Meet: 2026 WR/DB Cristian Harkins

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cristian Harkins

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @CristianHarkins

Instagram: cjharkins2317

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training SBBM Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18236187/674b4eb61a1ef8504fa308e2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring speed and good route running

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning state this past year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Devonta smith because the way he can move at play at such a high level at his size and make those great plays

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor