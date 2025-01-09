Meet: 2026 WR/DB Cristian Harkins

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Cristian Harkins
School: Montini Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @CristianHarkins
Instagram: cjharkins2317
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training SBBM Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18236187/674b4eb61a1ef8504fa308e2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring speed and good route running
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning state this past year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Devonta smith because the way he can move at play at such a high level at his size and make those great plays
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Talyn Taylor