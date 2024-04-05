Meet: 2026 WR/DB Jaydan Simmons
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jaydan Simmons
School: Hillcrest
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/S
Instagram: ot7liljay
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18129371/65348b9ea6765707989ad754
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work,competitiveness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
beating carbondale in the first round of playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stefon diggs he’s jus a dog