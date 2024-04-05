Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaydan Simmons

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @jaydan288

Instagram: ot7liljay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18129371/65348b9ea6765707989ad754

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work,competitiveness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

beating carbondale in the first round of playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon diggs he’s jus a dog