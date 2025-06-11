Meet: 2028 ATH Jackson Hjorth

Name: Jackson Hjorth

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR, H Back, TE, Safety, OLB

Twitter: @JacksonHjorth

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Johnsburg Spring 7v7 at Barrington

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16227223/674f361f9f1c830df811b268

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a relentless work ethic and a unique blend of strength and speed to any potential college football program. As the son of a high school coach, I’ve grown up understanding the value of discipline, commitment, and teamwork. I am constantly grinding, always pushing myself to improve, both on and off the field. My drive to get better never stops, and I’m ready to work hard every single day to contribute to the success of the team.

Being a leader comes naturally to me; I understand the importance of building strong relationships with teammates, motivating others, and setting the standard. My goal is to elevate everyone around me, creating an environment where we all work towards the same goal. Whether it’s leading by example or being a vocal presence when needed, I know how to step up and take responsibility.

Ultimately, I bring a mindset that’s focused on the long-term grind, always putting in the effort to be the best and help the team succeed. Ready to work, ready to lead, and ready to make a difference every single day.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

One of my favorite moments in my playing career has been getting up every day for morning lifts with my teammates. There's something special about that early grind—waking up before the sun, pushing each other, and getting stronger together. Those moments build camaraderie and a shared work ethic that go beyond just the physical aspect of the sport. It’s not just about lifting weights; it’s about strengthening the bond with your teammates and showing up for each other day in and day out.

Another favorite moment has been putting the skills I’ve worked so hard to craft into the game. Seeing all that practice and dedication pay off in real-game situations—whether it's making a big play or executing a key block—is incredibly rewarding. It’s the culmination of all the effort and sacrifice, and those moments are what make the grind worth it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is DK Metcalf. He’s a standout receiver because of his combination of strength, size, and speed. Watching him dominate on the field with his freakish athleticism is incredibly inspiring. I admire how he uses his physicality to overpower defenders while also having the speed to outrun them. Like Metcalf, I want to be a player who can combine strength and speed to be a complete weapon on the field—able to outmuscle defenders in close quarters but also break away in open space. His relentless work ethic and physical presence are things I strive to emulate in my own game, and I believe I have the potential to develop into a similar kind of player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

wrestling, football, track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

IHSA Playoff Game

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Landin Benson