Meet: 2027 DB Santino Fiordirosa

Name: Santino Fiordirosa
School: Kaneland
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @SantinoFio26
Instagram: santino.fiordirosa
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting G7 7v7, team lifting, track
Hudl:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
.I bring a Great work ethic and hustle to a college football program.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Betting a rival school that our freshman team hadn’t beaten in 4 years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kyler Gordon becuase of his downfield ability, hitting, great coverage also cooper dejean is someone I look up too
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA