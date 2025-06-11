Meet: 2027 DB Santino Fiordirosa

Name: Santino Fiordirosa

School: Kaneland

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @SantinoFio26

Instagram: santino.fiordirosa

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting G7 7v7, team lifting, track

Hudl:

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

.I bring a Great work ethic and hustle to a college football program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Betting a rival school that our freshman team hadn’t beaten in 4 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyler Gordon becuase of his downfield ability, hitting, great coverage also cooper dejean is someone I look up too

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA