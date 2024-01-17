Meet: 2026 WR Myles Ellis
Name: Myles Ellis
School: Homewood Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Mylesclassof26
Instagram: mylesellis__
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Hf varsity football team.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17715812/654459273df53a097cf17c7f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a versatile athlete that can produce on both sides of the ball and special teams. Electric speed.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning hard fought games with my brothers
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tank Dell, because he is someone of my skill set and frame I could take notes from.