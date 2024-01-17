Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Myles Ellis

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Mylesclassof26

Instagram: mylesellis__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Hf varsity football team.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17715812/654459273df53a097cf17c7f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a versatile athlete that can produce on both sides of the ball and special teams. Electric speed.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning hard fought games with my brothers

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank Dell, because he is someone of my skill set and frame I could take notes from.