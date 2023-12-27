Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Christopher Chang

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR/OLB/K

X: @chiscrang

Instagram: @chiscrang

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Going to trainers Dipt//Tactic

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18265017/65734e94f31c4005c489e725

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard Work Intelligence Selfless

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

OT win over Libertyville with the team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ja’marr Chase, just love his play style