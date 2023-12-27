Meet: 2026 WR/OLB Christopher Chang
Name: Christopher Chang
School: Lake Zurich
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR/OLB/K
X: @chiscrang
Instagram: @chiscrang
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Going to trainers Dipt//Tactic
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18265017/65734e94f31c4005c489e725
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard Work Intelligence Selfless
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
OT win over Libertyville with the team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ja’marr Chase, just love his play style