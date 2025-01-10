Meet: 2027 DE Kaden Butt

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Kaden Butt
School: Libertyville
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 232 pounds
Position: Edge/DE/ILB
Twitter: @kadenbutt35
Instagram: kadenb_35
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19799947/674d2b1c3377ab5502832b1d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Non stop motor and desire to learn and improve
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Battling with my upper class teammates at practice and playing in the playoffs as a Sophomore.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jordan Love - big Packer fan
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Other than some of my own teammates, the QB from Lake Forest this past season.