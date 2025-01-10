Meet: 2027 DE Kaden Butt

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kaden Butt

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 232 pounds

Position: Edge/DE/ILB

Twitter: @kadenbutt35

Instagram: kadenb_35

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19799947/674d2b1c3377ab5502832b1d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Non stop motor and desire to learn and improve

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Battling with my upper class teammates at practice and playing in the playoffs as a Sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jordan Love - big Packer fan

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Other than some of my own teammates, the QB from Lake Forest this past season.