Meet: 2028 RB/DB Nathaniel Osayande

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Nathaniel Osayande

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 179 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @Sbg_Nate1

Instagram: sbg_nate3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23053889/6722c5ac3008fe3754843ccc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic, accountability, and leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first highschool td was a 98 yard rushing touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jahmyr Gibbs because he is a versatile running back with good vision, and his with his feet

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Not yet

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Freshman Rb from Glenbrook south