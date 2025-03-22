Meet: 2027 LB/DL Landon Hunt

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Landon Hunt

School: Williamsville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: LB/DL

Twitter: @landonhunt09

Instagram: ljhunt09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20180570/6719e8ba242ecc14d1ccaeca

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm a hard-working kid with a good ethic thats like to put my team above anything else. I'll do whatever it takes to help my team win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Cushing, he's my favorite player because he's relentless and always keeps everyone accountable

.Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field, shotput and discus.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Ike Young. QB, Monticello