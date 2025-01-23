Meet: 2027 OL/DL Mitchell Street

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Mitchell Street

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @MitchStreet6215

Instagram: Mitch5.2Street

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20724436/676e09846024f5f95beacb71

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would say that I am both a leader on and off the field. I may not be the loudest guy but I do the right thing even when no one is looking. I put one hundred percent effort in everything I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was being able to play varsity football this past year as a sophomore and play against great competition. I feel like after this year I became not only better at football but also at adapting to adversity.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Aaron Donald. He is my favorite football because everyone thinks you have to be a giant to play football. Aaron is only six foot one and he makes a giant impact on the field. He shows that height should not be a factor in your faith of playing at the next level.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestle and play volleyball.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Charlie Stec or Braden Jones