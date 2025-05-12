Meet: 2027 OT Soren Fifer

Name: Soren Fifer
School: Morton
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @SorenFifer
Instagram: @sorenfifer
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19610126/67507e2e96514ead923b097d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Height, size, intensity, and speed
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Starting my first varsity game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Brandon Hansen. Grew up in Illinois and he currently plays at Illinois and I got to meet him at Illinois and he is very inspiring and likeable.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Mack Sutter