Name: Ben Peterson

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Ben_peterson_15

Instagram: Ben_peterson04

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. G7/ Coach Hohensee

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10359890/650b014a479791089cc01cb8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Dedication Drive to win

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going undefeated in confrence

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, I feel I play similar to the way he does