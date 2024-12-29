Meet: 2027 QB Michael Vander Luitgaren

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Michael Vander Luitgaren

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @mike_vander11

Instagram: @mike_vander11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I train at Throw It Deep all winter long while also preparing for baseball season.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19701325/6757494adb78bbddd1410fbe

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’d like to think that I give my team a chance to win every time I step on the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to play in the 7a IHSA playoffs and being a part of all the exciting games we had. Especially the comebacks against LWW and LWC.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen. I enjoy how he extends plays and is able to excel with less around him than other QB’s in the league. His team is never out of a football game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

DE from Mt Carmel. #99. Braeden Jones