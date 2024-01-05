Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jake Thies

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB/S

Twitter: @JakeThies2

Instagram: jakethies22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I am playing basketball for Fenwick

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19618858/653d56cd02bc690908f2ba9b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility, leadership, toughness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

We won the CCL Orange championship this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Robert Spillane- we went to the same high school and he flies around the field having fun