Meet: 2027 WR Jaylen Logan

Name: Jayden Logan

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @JaylenLogann

Instagram: jaylenl3x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training ChuloFit

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19473029/672fc1cac32d5a463c73a418

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versitality, quickness, and pride.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments has been getting moved up as a sophmore to the varsity level, and actually performing well for not being a starter but being in the rotation.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek hill is my favorite player because of his athleticism and his route running skills.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, and volleyball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas williams