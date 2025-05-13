Meet: 2027 WR Jaylen Logan

Name: Jayden Logan
School: Stagg
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @JaylenLogann
Instagram: jaylenl3x
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training ChuloFit
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19473029/672fc1cac32d5a463c73a418
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versitality, quickness, and pride.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moments has been getting moved up as a sophmore to the varsity level, and actually performing well for not being a starter but being in the rotation.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tyreek hill is my favorite player because of his athleticism and his route running skills.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball, and volleyball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas williams