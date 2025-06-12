Meet: 2028 DL Braedan McHugh

Name: Braedan McHugh

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @mchughbraedan

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Off-season team lift and agility; 99 Problems Pass Rush Academy-OL Mafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22602023/67a693d35b005045de974e9e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Coachability, I can apply coaches feedback quickly. Competitiveness, I compete every practice and game and try to raise the level of play. I play to the whistle.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being a part of a league championship team for past 5 years. Hope to keep the streak going..

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

J.J. Watt because he's the GOAT

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kai Calcutt