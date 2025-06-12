Meet: 2028 DL Braedan McHugh

Name: Braedan McHugh
School: Loyola Academy
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @mchughbraedan
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting Off-season team lift and agility; 99 Problems Pass Rush Academy-OL Mafia
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22602023/67a693d35b005045de974e9e
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Coachability, I can apply coaches feedback quickly. Competitiveness, I compete every practice and game and try to raise the level of play. I play to the whistle.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being a part of a league championship team for past 5 years. Hope to keep the streak going..
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
J.J. Watt because he's the GOAT
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kai Calcutt