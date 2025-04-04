Meet: 2028 WR Alijah Valeri

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Alijah Valeri
School: St. Francis
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @alijah_valeri
Instagram: alijah_valeri
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22769192/66f71001f64b9a5dcd7b9dc6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership Grit Hardwork Determination Whatever it takes to win Loyalty
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Scoring touchdowns
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tank Dell he is twitchy fast and really good and that is how I want to model my game
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Playoffs
Who has been the best player you've played against?