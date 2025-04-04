Meet: 2028 WR Alijah Valeri

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Alijah Valeri

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @alijah_valeri

Instagram: alijah_valeri

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22769192/66f71001f64b9a5dcd7b9dc6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Grit Hardwork Determination Whatever it takes to win Loyalty

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Scoring touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank Dell he is twitchy fast and really good and that is how I want to model my game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Playoffs

Who has been the best player you've played against?