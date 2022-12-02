Minnesota DB Tyler Nubin set to return in 2023
Minnesota senior defensive back Tyler Nubin announced on Friday that he will be returning for the 2023 season. The Saint Charles (IL) native will return for his fifth and final year of eligibility.
Nubin, one of the Gophers' most important members defensively was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2022 after being an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021. This season in 11 games, Nubin recorded 55 tackles including 37 solo tackles as well as two tackles for a loss.
In coverage, he was just as strong with four interceptions, matching his career total entering the 2022 season as well as totaling three pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, Nubin was targeted 20 times this season and allowed just a mere seven completions, a completion percentage of 35%, he allowed just one touchdown on the season while allowing 34 yards after the catch. Pro Football Focus also credits Nubin with four pass deflections.
What Nubin's return means for the Gophers:
Nubin's return for the Gophers is a big one, arguably the biggest of any possible defender entering this offseason. With Jordan Howden exhausting his eligibility this season, the Gophers' will need to replace just one of their starting safeties from the 2022 regular season instead of both. A much easier task for the Gophers' secondary at the beginning of next season.
Now, with his return, Nubin will provide a trustworthy safety for the Gophers' defense while presumably, Michael Dixon will move into Howden's starting role. Dixon played 413 snaps for the Gophers in 2022, third most of any safety. Beyond Nubin and Dixon, the Gophers are set to return Covington (GA) native Darius Green and Waynesville (NC) native Coleman Bryson. Green recorded 74 snaps at safety this season in seven games while Bryson recorded 52 snaps over four games.
The Gophers earlier this week also saw the departure of former four-star prospect Steven Ortiz Jr to the transfer portal. Ortiz played in just one game for Minnesota in 2022, recording three snaps.
