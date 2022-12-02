Minnesota senior defensive back Tyler Nubin announced on Friday that he will be returning for the 2023 season. The Saint Charles (IL) native will return for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Nubin, one of the Gophers' most important members defensively was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2022 after being an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021. This season in 11 games, Nubin recorded 55 tackles including 37 solo tackles as well as two tackles for a loss.

In coverage, he was just as strong with four interceptions, matching his career total entering the 2022 season as well as totaling three pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, Nubin was targeted 20 times this season and allowed just a mere seven completions, a completion percentage of 35%, he allowed just one touchdown on the season while allowing 34 yards after the catch. Pro Football Focus also credits Nubin with four pass deflections.



