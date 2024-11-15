Newly offered 2026 DT King Liggins ready for Wrigley visit

It’s Northwestern’s biggest game of the season: a matchup with the No. 2 team in the nation on Saturday at Wrigley Field, and on Homecoming weekend to boot.

So it makes sense that one of their top 2026 targets, newly offered three-star defensive tackle King Liggins from Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice, would be in the stands on a visit.

The Wildcats just offered Liggins on Nov. 7, a little more than a week ahead of his visit on Saturday.

"Coach Braun called me after school and I was excited," Liggins said. "I've been working for this with my grades."

Read more about Liggins, the offer and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!