Blue Island (Ill.) Eisenhower senior quarterback recruit Nick Mayfield (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) was able to make a recent unofficial visit and eventual scholarship offer from the University of South Dakota Coyotes. Mayfield, who was named an All Conference player for the Cardinals and had coach Sheamus Murphy this past season recaps his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I was able to add a scholarship offer from South Dakota and it's pretty exciting," Mayfield said. "I went out to South Dakota and made a visit a few weeks ago and I'm also planning to go back for an official visit in December."

Mayfield filled us in on his recent visit and eventual offer from the South Dakota Coyotes.

"I went out to South Dakota a few weeks ago for an unofficial visit and it was my first ever visit. I just really felt the love from all of the coaches at South Dakota on my visit and everyone made me feel really welcomed. The coaches at South Dakota are really excited about me and are excited for me to come back for an official visit. I was able to see everything at South Dakota on my visit. They play in a dome and it's just wild to see and experience football onside the dome. South Dakota has just great facilities and they also have great fan support. I'm set to make an official visit to South Dakota on December 1st and can't wait to go back and visit again."

So have any other schools been showing more recruiting attention in Mayfield this fall?

"Illinois State has also been showing a lot of interest in me along with quite a few of the in-state FCS schools. I'm also getting a lot more interest lately from several D2 schools as well. Illinois State has talked to me about making an official visit sometime in December. Illinois State likes me as more of an athlete while South Dakota likes me as a quarterback. I put a lot of work in at quarterback, but I also realize that I'm also an athlete and I can play at a few different positions so I'm open when it comes to a position in college."

So what is Mayfield looking for in a school?

"I'm looking for a school that offers my major (Digital Media) along with a school that just has a great sense of family. I'll be spending a lot of time away from home so I want to go to school and play for a program that just feels like family and is welcoming."

