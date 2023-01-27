Chicago (Ill.) Marist running back recruit Marc Coy (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) was able to add his first Division 1 scholarship earlier this week when Ball State made an in school visit then shortly after that visit called and extended an offer. Coy breaks down his first offer and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"Ball State made an in school visit earlier in the day earlier this week," Coy said. "Later that same day I was called won to the office in last period and that's when I found out that Ball State wanted to offer me a scholarship."

Coy filled us in on his thoughts on adding his first offer from the Ball State Cardinals.

"I was definitely surprised with the offer. I just didn't have much contact with the Ball State coaches until the last week or so. The Ball State coaches said they really liked my junior film. It's just a surreal feeling to add my first offer. I know that Ball State played in the MAC and that they had a good season last year. The Ball State coaches want me to come down for a visit this spring."

So have any other schools started to show more recruiting interest in Coy this winter?

"We have been seeing a lot of college coaches in school so far. Besides Ball State we've also seen the coaches from Bowling Green, Kent State, Air Force along with several other schools. Minnesota was also in school today. I'm planning to make a Junior Day visit to St. Thomas on February 11th."

Coy also broke down his 2022 season along with what he's working on in his game to improve this winter.

"Last season was my first full year playing running back and I didn't play tackle football until my freshman year. I was a nervous wreck in that first game but I got some good advice then calmed down. I just went out and played and had fun. I'm working on just improving on the mental side of the game this off season and just learn more and play with more confidence."

Does Coy have a dream school?

"I'm a big fan of Ohio State and I've always like them and watched them on TV."

Marc Coy has a scholarship offer from Ball State.

