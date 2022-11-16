Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita junior running back prospect Derrick Stewart (6-foot-0, 230 pounds) has been making a major impact in the post-season for the Mustangs and veteran head coach Todd Kuska. Stewart, who is gearing up for a huge IHSA Class 7A semifinal showdown with longtime rival Mount Carmel on Saturday checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I've been getting as lot more carries in the playoffs than I expected and I'm just trying to help us win," Stewart said. "When Ethan (Ethan Middleton) went down with an injury I got more work around mid season and I've been in there ever since. It's all about us getting the win and everyone is excited for Saturday. "

Stewart also filled us in on his latest recruiting news including getting out to make a few recent college game day visits.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Indiana, North Dakota State along with Iowa. Ball State, Cincinnati and a few other schools. I was able to make game day visits so far to both North Dakota State and also Indiana. I'm also getting more and more follows on Twitter from different college coaches."

Stewart broke down his recent game day visits to both Indiana and North Dakota State.

"I went to Indiana when they played Maryland and I had a great visit. Indiana was just a fun game day atmosphere and In was able to tour the school and see the facilities at Indiana and everything was really nice. I was able to talk with some of the Indiana coaches and I also was able to talk with some of the players at Indiana in the pre game warmup. The coaches at Indiana said that they would be in contact with me once the season ends. I had a good visit at Indiana and they want me to stay in touch this off season."

"I went out to North Dakota State earlier this season and that was also a fun visit. We flew into Minneapolis then rented a car and it was about a two and a half hour drive. I just had a lot of fun at NDSU and the overall game day atmosphere was great. NDSU just gets amazing fan support and it's just a crazy environment. They play in a dome and it's just so loud and pumped up. I also had a good talk with some of the coaches at NDSU and they also want me to keep sending them my season video each week and to also stay in touch."

Stewart is now locked into the remainder of the season starting Saturday against Mount Carmel.

"This season our tram is just way more hungry. Everyone has been focused and locked and and we've been playing for each other every week. It just feels like we've been able to get things rolling and it's all just clicking right now. It's all coming together for us at the right time of the year."