Meet: 2026 OL Ethan Katauskas

Name: Ethan Katauskas

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @Ethankat357833

Instagram: ethan_katauskas

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Fist football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18054061/6737ab2cfe713807bdbfdfbf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker and ready for any hardships or challenges that come my way

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Running out the tunnel with the guys the first time game in my varsity year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce because he is a dog and really good center best of all time

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Oak Lawn Richard’s dline