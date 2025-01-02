Meet: 2026 OL Ethan Katauskas

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Ethan Katauskas
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OC
Twitter: @Ethankat357833
Instagram: ethan_katauskas
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Fist football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18054061/6737ab2cfe713807bdbfdfbf
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker and ready for any hardships or challenges that come my way
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Running out the tunnel with the guys the first time game in my varsity year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce because he is a dog and really good center best of all time
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Oak Lawn Richard’s dline