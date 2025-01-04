Meet: 2027 FS Tommy Shannahan

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tommy Shannahan

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: FS

Twitter: @t_shanny1

Instagram: t_shany1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22447338/6747c297a523797f61b8d80a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership,Commitment, and discipline

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Pick six, big hits, all conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kerby Joseph

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Hoffman estates mlb Minnesota commit (Nathan Cleveland)