Meet: 2027 FS Tommy Shannahan

Name: Tommy Shannahan
School: Lincoln Way Central
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: FS
Twitter: @t_shanny1
Instagram: t_shany1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22447338/6747c297a523797f61b8d80a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership,Commitment, and discipline
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Pick six, big hits, all conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kerby Joseph
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Hoffman estates mlb Minnesota commit (Nathan Cleveland)