Meet: 2027 LB Mason Stewart

Name: Mason Stewart

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Mason_Stewart48

Instagram: @masonstewart48

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19441808/672275793e6d01f2c28a3267

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Disciplined work ethic in all aspects of the game and in the class room, offseason, film room etc which I try to rub off onto my teammates.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to have been near so many talented players everyday during practice and being able to learn from that.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke keuchly due to his knowledge of the game and the way he could everything asked of him and more.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Carson Cooney