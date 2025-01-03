Meet: 2027 RB/LB Brody Rudolph

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Brody Rudolph
School: Wauconda
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @rudolph_brody18
Instagram: brorudy18
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19492447/674cc226e4633310d1bcc442
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Can play multiple positions, coachable, strong
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to the second round in playoffs my freshman and sophomore year. Leading the team in tackles with 69 my sophomore year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis. I like how he plays as a linebacker and understands the game well.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball and wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes two years
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Unsure