Meet: 2027 RB/LB Brody Rudolph

Name: Brody Rudolph

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @rudolph_brody18

Instagram: brorudy18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19492447/674cc226e4633310d1bcc442

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Can play multiple positions, coachable, strong

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the second round in playoffs my freshman and sophomore year. Leading the team in tackles with 69 my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis. I like how he plays as a linebacker and understands the game well.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes two years

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Unsure