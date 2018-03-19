Olympia Fields (Ill.) Rich Central junior running back prospect Sean Tyler (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) made a visit to Eastern Michigan on Saturday and came back home with his first scholarship offer from the EMU Eagles. Tyler recaps his visit and impressions from Eastern Michigan and more here.

"It was a nice surprise to get my first offer from Eastern Michigan," Tyler said. "I went to EMU on Saturday to see the school and it was quite exciting to get my first offer. I went with my teammate (Mekhi Miller) and his Dad so I called my Mom and Dad to let them know then I called my head coach (Terrell Alexander) right after they offered me."

Tyler, who has remained busy this winter running track for the Olympians recapped his impressions from his first visit to Eastern Michigan.

"The campus was nice at Eastern Michigan. I was also able to see the facilities and I like them along with learning more about the academics offered at Eastern Michigan. It was also a good chance to talk with several of the coaches at EMU along with head coach Chris Creighton. Coach Creighton and his staff have really started to turn the football program around at EMU and it's exciting to get an offer from them."

Tyler has also remained in touch with more schools this late winter.

"Besides Eastern Michigan I've also been in touch with the coaches from Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Indiana State and Illinois State. I'm also planning to visit Central Michigan this coming weekend."

Tyler for now will stay focused on school along with his soon to be busy outdoor track season.

"This season I'm going to be running in the different relays (4x100 and the 4x200) plus I'm also running in the open 100 and 200 this year so I'll be busy."

Tyler is also starting to plan out his summer college camp plans.

"I'm going to head back to Eastern Michigan and camp with them this summer on June 22bd. I'm also looking at going to the Sound Mind Sound Body camp plus the Northwestern Showcase camp ."

