Oak Lawn (IL) Richards junior running back recruit Leshon Williams (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) is just 10 days away from the start of the 2018 IHSA football kickoff. Williams checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news along with filling us in on some of his fall gameday college visits in this update.

"We start school this Thursday," Williams said. "So we are back to our regular season schedule practice schedule now. The team looks really good and we are definitely ready for Week 1."

Williams, who ha san early offer this summer from NIU is also preparing for September 1st when the recruiting period reopens.

"I've been told that I'll be getting contacted by some college coaches on September 1st and that's pretty exciting. I've been in touch with NIU along with Michigan, Kent State and also Purdue the most this summer. All of those schools have said that they want to see some of my early season highlight video."

Williams is also hoping to get out to visit some college game day experiences this fall.

"The colleges have also invited me to go see some college games this season. NIU, Cincinnati plus Michigan and Kent State all have invited me to see games. I'm trying to see which games I can get out to see so I'm hoping to schedule a few games soon."

Does Williams set any personal goals for the upcoming season?

"My main goals are team goals, but I do have a few numbers that I'm aiming for this season. I would love to run for over 2,000 yards and lead the state in rushing. I also want to score a ton of touchdowns for my team this season."

So what is Leshon Williams pregame routine?

"I'm pretty laid back for the most part before a game. I basically just like to kick it with my teammates. I'll listen to some music but we all just seem to hang out more than just sit and listen to music. I just like to hang out and bond with my teammates before the game."

So which teammate should fans keep an eye out for this season?

"Walter (Riley) for sure. He missed the season last year because of an injury but he's a really feisty safety who tracks the football really well. He's a really good player."

