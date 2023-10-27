Class 4A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

#16 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Dyett) (8-1) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 11:00 am

#9 Norridge (Ridgewood) (6-3) at #8 Sandwich (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#13 Chicago (Phoenix) (5-4) at #4 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 8:00 pm

#12 Arlington Heights (St. Viator) (5-4) at #5 Richmond (R.-Burton) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#15 Chicago (Phillips) (5-4) at #2 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#10 Geneseo (6-3) at #7 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 5:00 pm

#14 Plano (5-4) at #3 Dixon (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#11 Burbank (St. Laurence) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (C. Vocational) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 6:00 pm

#16 Lincoln (5-4) at #1 Rochester (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#9 Normal (University) (7-2) at #8 Coal City (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#13 Cahokia (H.S.) (5-4) at #4 Breese (Central) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#12 Effingham (H.S.) (5-4) at #5 Mt. Zion (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:30 pm

#15 Taylorville (5-4) at #2 Murphysboro (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm

#10 Freeburg (6-3) at #7 Charleston (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#14 Peoria (Notre Dame) (5-4) at #3 Kewanee (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#11 Harrisburg (6-3) at #6 Carterville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm