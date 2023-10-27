Round 1 winners: Class 4A thru Class 1A
Class 4A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)
#16 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Dyett) (8-1) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 11:00 am
#9 Norridge (Ridgewood) (6-3) at #8 Sandwich (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#13 Chicago (Phoenix) (5-4) at #4 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 8:00 pm
#12 Arlington Heights (St. Viator) (5-4) at #5 Richmond (R.-Burton) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#15 Chicago (Phillips) (5-4) at #2 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#10 Geneseo (6-3) at #7 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 5:00 pm
#14 Plano (5-4) at #3 Dixon (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#11 Burbank (St. Laurence) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (C. Vocational) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 6:00 pm
#16 Lincoln (5-4) at #1 Rochester (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#9 Normal (University) (7-2) at #8 Coal City (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#13 Cahokia (H.S.) (5-4) at #4 Breese (Central) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#12 Effingham (H.S.) (5-4) at #5 Mt. Zion (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:30 pm
#15 Taylorville (5-4) at #2 Murphysboro (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm
#10 Freeburg (6-3) at #7 Charleston (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#14 Peoria (Notre Dame) (5-4) at #3 Kewanee (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#11 Harrisburg (6-3) at #6 Carterville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
Class 3A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)
#16 Chicago (Noble/Hansberry) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#9 Peotone (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Crane) (6-3) at Rockne Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#13 Stillman Valley (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Noble/Johnson) (8-1) at Gately Stadium, Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#12 Oregon (5-4) at #5 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#15 Paxton (Buckley-Loda) (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#10 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (5-4) at #7 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#14 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) (8-1) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 12:00 noon
#11 Eureka (5-4) at #6 Lombard (Montini) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 pm
#16 Monticello (5-4) at #1 DuQuoin (H.S.) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#9 Tolono (Unity) (7-2) at #8 Williamsville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#13 Benton (5-4) at #4 Mt. Carmel (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#12 Clinton (6-3) at #5 Sullivan [Sullivan-Okaw Valley Coop] (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:30 pm
#15 Fairfield (5-4) at #2 Greenville (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#10 Litchfield [Coop] (6-3) at #7 Stanford (Olympia) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#14 Paris (5-4) at #3 Roxana (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm
#11 Carlinville (6-3) at #6 St. Joseph (Ogden) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
Class 2A Round 1 games (EDGY's winners in BOLD)
#16 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (5-4) at #1 Seneca (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#9 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-1) at #8 Westville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#13 El Paso (Gridley) (6-3) at #4 Downs (Tri-Valley) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#12 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3) at #5 Wilmington (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 4:00 pm
#15 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (5-4) at #2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#10 Knoxville (7-2) vs. #7 Momence (8-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, Sat., Oct. 28, 12:00 noon
#14 Mendon (Unity) [Unity-Payson Coop] (6-3) at #3 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm
#11 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (7-2) at #6 Farmington (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm
#16 Quincy (Notre Dame) (4-5) at #1 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#9 Pana (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Nashville (6-3), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#13 Piasa (Southwestern) (5-4) at #4 Athens (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#12 Chester (5-4) at #5 Red Bud (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#15 Trenton (Wesclin) (5-4) at #2 Shelbyville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#10 Vandalia (6-3) at #7 Lawrenceville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#14 Auburn (5-4) at #3 Johnston City (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#11 Breese (Mater Dei) (6-3) at #6 Carmi (White County) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
Class 1A Round 1 Games (EDGY's winners in BOLD)
#16 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #1 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#9 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2) at #8 Forreston (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#13 Mackinaw (Deer Creek) (5-4) at #4 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#12 Fulton (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Morrison (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Toulon (Stark County) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#10 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (7-2) at #7 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#14 Peru (St. Bede) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (8-1) at Altgeld Park, Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#11 Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley) (6-3) at #6 Aurora (Christian) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
#16 Bridgeport (Red Hill) (5-4) at #1 Camp Point (Central) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#9 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] (6-3) at #8 Heyworth (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#13 Tuscola (5-4) at #4 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm
#12 Villa Grove (6-3) at #5 LeRoy (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#15 Carrollton (5-4) at #2 Sesser (Valier) [Coop] (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm
#10 Winchester [West Central Coop] (6-3) at #7 Catlin (Salt Fork) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#14 Nokomis (5-4) at #3 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm
#11 Toledo (Cumberland) (6-3) at #6 Casey (Westfield) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm