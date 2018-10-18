4th annual EDGYTIM Senior Showcase powered by EFT Football Academy

The 4th annual EDGYTIM Senior Showcase powered by EFT Football is for uncommitted Class of 2019 prospects still looking to play at the next level. This is the first and original event of it's kind in Illinois. We have had tremendous success including college coaches turnout and we expect even bigger numbers for this event.

What: 4th annual EDGYTIM Senior Showcase powered by EFT Football

When: December 4th 6:00PM registration 7-9PM event

Where: McCook Max Athletic and Exposition Center4750 Vernon Ave. McCook, Ill 60525

Why: Event for uncommitted high school senior looking to play college football at the next level.

This non-padded showcase event will draw college coaches from several different levels of college football looking for potential student athletes. A full listing of colleges in attendance will be provided once schools have provided an RSVP. College coaches get an up close evaluation of players performing football specific drills led by EFT Football coaches.

Click the Link for details and registration.

Questions? Either post them on the board or email me edgytim@edgytim.com

Below is a list of colleges who attended the 3rd annual Senior Showcase. More names and confirmations for the 2018 event will be added soon.

Augustana College

University of Dubuque

UW Platteville

UW Stout

UW River Falls

UW Eau Claire

Benedictine University

Elmhurst College

St. Francis Joliet

St. Xavier Chicago

Minnesota State Morehead

Northern Michigan

Missouri Baptist

Hillsdale College

North Central College

Loras College

St. Norbert College

College of DuPage

MacMurray College

Aurora University

Northwoods University

Indiana State University

Western Illinois University

Cornell

Wartburg College

Saginaw Valley State

University of Indianapolis

Olivet Nazarene

Central College

Carleton College