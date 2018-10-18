4th annual Senior Showcase
4th annual EDGYTIM Senior Showcase powered by EFT Football Academy
The 4th annual EDGYTIM Senior Showcase powered by EFT Football is for uncommitted Class of 2019 prospects still looking to play at the next level. This is the first and original event of it's kind in Illinois. We have had tremendous success including college coaches turnout and we expect even bigger numbers for this event.
What: 4th annual EDGYTIM Senior Showcase powered by EFT Football
When: December 4th 6:00PM registration 7-9PM event
Where: McCook Max Athletic and Exposition Center4750 Vernon Ave. McCook, Ill 60525
Why: Event for uncommitted high school senior looking to play college football at the next level.
This non-padded showcase event will draw college coaches from several different levels of college football looking for potential student athletes. A full listing of colleges in attendance will be provided once schools have provided an RSVP. College coaches get an up close evaluation of players performing football specific drills led by EFT Football coaches.
Click the Link for details and registration.
Questions? Either post them on the board or email me edgytim@edgytim.com
4thd annual EDGYTIM Senior Showcase powered by EFT Football
Below is a list of colleges who attended the 3rd annual Senior Showcase. More names and confirmations for the 2018 event will be added soon.
Augustana College
University of Dubuque
UW Platteville
UW Stout
UW River Falls
UW Eau Claire
Benedictine University
Elmhurst College
St. Francis Joliet
St. Xavier Chicago
Minnesota State Morehead
Northern Michigan
Missouri Baptist
Hillsdale College
North Central College
Loras College
St. Norbert College
College of DuPage
MacMurray College
Aurora University
Northwoods University
Indiana State University
Western Illinois University
Cornell
Wartburg College
Saginaw Valley State
University of Indianapolis
Olivet Nazarene
Central College
Carleton College